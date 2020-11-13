Richard James Simpson left for his next big adventure early November 10, 2020. He was tearfully sent off by his wife of 30 years Sondra Meis and his three daughters Kathi, Naomi, and Kirbi. He was very proud of his grandchildren Raine, Luca, Nyela (Kathi), Kaytee, Graeme (Naomi), Zivi, and Qewyn (Kirbi) - each of whom claim to be his favourite. He is survived by his brother Peter B. Simpson and predeceased by parents Hilda (nee Briggs) and Sylvester Simpson. Funeral arrangements have been made through Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. A brief ceremony is to be held at McAffee Cemetery (Thompson Rd and Niagara Blvd., Fort Erie) for his Masonic brothers at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 followed by an open service at 11:30 a.m. for his family, friends, and former students. Due to COVID restrictions guests are limited and physical distancing and mask protocols will be in place. We also plan to have a fitting celebration of life post Covid-19, God willing. In lieu of flowers, please continue to share your wonderful stories on Ric's Facebook page. He had a tremendous network of friends which spanned continents in car clubs, service organizations, the arts, theatre, and so many others as a result of his interests. He was extremely inclusive and extended his friendship to everyone which endeared him to so many. He always said "I'm not here to teach you, I'm here to force you to learn." And he made everything fun... even math! Nicolas Bourbaki would have approved. Happy to meet, sorry to part, happy to meet again.



