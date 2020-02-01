|
It is with great sadness we announce Bob's passing. He leaves behind a loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Carol, 2 daughters, Brenda (Greg) Sells and Linda (Scott) Pierce. He also leaves behind 2 sisters, Louise Stuart, Bonnie McKellar and 1 brother, Jack (Theresa) McKellar; as well as 2 sisters in law, Linda (Bruce Melanbacher) and Sylvia Wells, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandaughter as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Marion McKellar. Bob worked for Canada customs for many years. After 25 years he retired from Ottawa to take a job at Peace Bridge Brokers. Upon retirement from there, he took a part time job at Jack Shaw's which he loved. Bob loved to golf. He also loved a good road trip. He took many many trips out west and down south. He was fortunate at age 70 to see the Kapalula Golf course on Maui. He loved it. He enjoyed a good political debate, a good book, a good Caesar and his dogs, especially Cody. Thank you dad for taking care of mom and for giving me a sense of value You may have thought I was not listening but I was was...hope you are at Pebble Beach sinking that hole in 1! Say hello to everyone and give them all a big hug. You will be missed by all. Thanks you Dr Scheer for taking such good care of Bob. He so enjoyed your company. Thank you also to Robin and Alex for the hospice care you gave Bob. Many thanks as well to the nurses at Douglas Memorial Hospital for your compassion and care.. At Bob's request, there will be no service. No flowers please. Memorial Donations can be made to in Bobs name. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie ON.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 1, 2020