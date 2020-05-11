We are heartbroken by the passing of Bob on May 7, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Bob leaves behind his son Stephen (Mary), his daughter Karen and his grandchildren Troy, Shane, Sophia & Nicole. He is survived by sisters Diane Nowicki (Tom) & Zorka West (Roy), brother Nick Strugar (Grace), cousins, nephews, niece, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Kim Scher for his kind and attentive care. He was born in the small mining town of Cold Lake, Manitoba and grew up in Ridgeway, Ontario. After finishing high school, he joined the Royal Canadian Air force in St. Hubert, Quebec, becoming a certified Avionics Technician. After leaving the RCAF, Bob enjoyed a long, successful career at Garrett Manufacturing (now Honeywell Aerospace) in the Technical Publications Division where he met the love of his life, Pauline. They enjoyed a loving marriage for over 40 years, before her untimely passing 2 months ago. We are at peace knowing that they have been reunited. Bob had a "larger than life" personality. When he entered a room, he captured the attention of everyone with his entertaining stories, intelligence, jokes and quick-witted humor. He was a caring, loyal and extremely social person who always had something interesting to say. He made everyone feel at ease and put a smile on everyone's face. He was very proud of his family, was the "big brother" and was affectionately called "Sonny" by his mother and siblings. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend, adored by all who knew him. A private family funeral will be held and a celebration of Bob's and Pauline's lives will follow at a future date. Williams Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements for the service.



