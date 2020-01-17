|
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Ron passed away at United Mennonite Home, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Kent) for over 54 years. Loved father of Kelly Giancaterino (Renzo) and Jennifer Schumm (Wendell). Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Michael, Jacob, Claudia and Jullia. Dear brother-in-law of Clyde Kent. Predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Morton Found and parents-in-law Edith and Bob Kent. Ron was a talented carpenter for many years retiring in 2010. He loved to fish, hunt and metal detect. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation took place at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., where the Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the West Niagara Adult Day Program, which Ron loved (c/o 403 Ontario Street, St. Catharines, L2N 1L5) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 17, 2020