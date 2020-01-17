Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald FOUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald George FOUND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Ron passed away at United Mennonite Home, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Kent) for over 54 years. Loved father of Kelly Giancaterino (Renzo) and Jennifer Schumm (Wendell). Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Michael, Jacob, Claudia and Jullia. Dear brother-in-law of Clyde Kent. Predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Morton Found and parents-in-law Edith and Bob Kent. Ron was a talented carpenter for many years retiring in 2010. He loved to fish, hunt and metal detect. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation took place at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., where the Funeral Service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the West Niagara Adult Day Program, which Ron loved (c/o 403 Ontario Street, St. Catharines, L2N 1L5) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -