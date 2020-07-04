Ronald WINGER

Ron passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on July 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by his loving wife Pam. Loving father of Yvonne, Brian, Dennis (Kelley), Chris and Jeff (Jackie). Proud grandfather of Rene, Keith, Tyler, Scott, Meagan, Katie, Cody, Jasmine, Ryan and Brandon and great grandfather to Leo, Brie, Dakota and Malcolm. Also survived by his mother Ruth, his siblings Ken (Kathy), Jim (Cathy), Jean (Hap), Tom (Janet), Larry (Brenda), Jack, Patty, Rick (Terry) and Donny (Rose) and their families. Predeceased by his father Cecil. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with Private Funeral Services. If so desired, donations the Fort Erie SPCA in honour of Ron's love for his dogs would be appreciated by the family



