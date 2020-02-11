|
Passed away peacefully Feb 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Heather is survived by her loving husband David Scott and her 6 children, Marc (Laurie) Priestley, Sabrina (David) Carr, Jennifer (Sue) Priestley. Mary Beth (Phil) Sarenco, Heather (Darryl) Hart, Kathi (Randy) Lewis Heather was predeceased by both her parents Frances (Bambi) and George Doan and her sister Sharon Quin. She is survived by her ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren as well as many nieces and cousins. She will be missed by her friends from the race track in Fort Erie and all her card playing girls. Heather fought and won on her terms a long battle that never broke her. Her strength and tenacity guided us all through life's ups and downs. Her ZEST for life kept us all grounded and loved. She never complained about herself or the unbearable pain she endured. The Family wishes to thank Dr Scher, Bridges Community Clinic and CCAC (Alex, thank you for your love and support of our mother. Her wishes for cremation have taken place and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Donation may be made to the Cancer Clinic (St. Catharine's) or the SPCA.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 11, 2020