It is with great sadness that the family announce her passing at NHS-St. Catharines Site surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 80 years of age. In honouring Sandra's wishes cremation and a private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to Salvation Army would be appreciated.