Sandra HIGHFIELD
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sandra Highfield. Sandra passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 63rd year after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sandra leaves behind her best friend Wayne Eggleton. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Russell (Cathy) and Charles and her sister Catherine. She will also be dearly missed by Helen Eggleton (Mort), Judy and Frank Konings as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Sandra was predeceased by her parents Allan and Lorraine Highfield. Sandra worked for many years at Pike Dry Cleaners in Fort Erie. She loved playing golf, watching Nascar and spending time with her many valued friends. A special thanks to the many doctors, nurses and numerous friends who cared for Sandra on her journey. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at Ontario on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be by invitation only.

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 29, 2020.
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
