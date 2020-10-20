At St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday October 18, 2020, Shirley Cole, aged 87 years, of Jordan Station. Wife of the late George Wallace and the late Wilbert Cole. Beloved mother of Greg (Nancy), Shari Koeslag and Terry (Angela) Wallace. Loving grandmother of Kelly, Shannon, Kimberly, Jessica, Ashley, Nathan and Benjamin. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by 5 siblings. Cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca