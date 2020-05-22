It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shirley May Nunnamaker (nee Lampman) in her 84th year at SCGH on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm (April 6, 2020). Loving mother and best friend of Lori (Crabtree). Predeceased by sons Randy (2013), David (2016). Mother-in-law of Linda. Beloved Grandmother of Briar (Jason), Travis, Neil (Alexa). Much loved Great Grandmother of Brooklyn, Elliot, Sloane and Rory. Sadly missed by her fur baby Abby. Sister to Gordon, Roy and Sharon, Joan and Mike Zajac, Sharon Hoffman, Doug and Martha and Ralph Lampman. Aunt Shirley to many nieces and nephews. Pre- deceased by her parents Art and Della Lampman, and their sons Don, Gary and Jim. Shirley and Mac were married 66 years and resided in Jordan Station. She worked side by side with her husband Mac on their farm and always had a smile to greet customers at their fruit stand. Shirley enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling for 30 years and sports. Coaching girls baseball and scorekeeper for Jordan Lions Baseball teams. Shirley and her mother enjoyed many years having fun together playing bingo. The family would like to thank Dr. Lepp and her PSWS for their attentive care and compassion. Due to Co-Vid-19, a private funeral and interment will be held at Lanes Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on May 22, 2020.