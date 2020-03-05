Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Simone Emily FAWCETT

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharine's Site on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her 77th year. Loving mother of Karen Measel (Dwayne) and Barbara Fawcett-Van Brederode (Chris Foster). Cherished grandmother of Simone, Nicole, Renee. Danielle, Matthew, Amie, and Hailey and several great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Merilyn Allison (late Jim) and nephews Andrew and Bruce. Predeceased by her parents, Percy and Simone Virgo. She will be sadly and dearly missed by many friends and extended family. Visitation was held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral Service was held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020. Interment Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank her personal support worker Shelley for her help over the last few years. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 5, 2020
