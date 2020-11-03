1/1
Sophie NAGLER
Born in Ettling, Germany, July 11, 1925. Emigrated to Canada on October 17, 1951 - resided in Starratt - Olsen (Red Lake), Ontario and moved to Beamsville in 1958. Sophie passed away peacefully at the Niagara Health St. Catharines Site on Monday November 2, 2020 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Stefan. As a dear mother, she will be greatly missed by her two sons Peter (Teresa) and Frank (Lisa) and loving Oma to her grandchildren Dean (Kristen), Leslie, Michelle, Julie, Matthew, Janique, Renardo, David and great grandchildren Travis, Amelia, and Gavin. She is also loved and remembered by her family in Germany. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 6 - 8pm with Vigil at 7:30pm. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to enter the funeral home and all social distancing rules will apply. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Helen Church on Thursday November 5th at 11am with Rite of Committal following at Mount Osborne Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
