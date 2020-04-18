|
RYBIAK, SophieAfter a long fulfilling life, Sophie Rybiak (nee Kasprzynska in Rowne, Poland, February 5, 1925; Veteran, Allied Forces WWll), peacefully passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset, Pelham, at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Julian Rybiak (2007) and predeceased by her son, Christopher Joseph (2004) (Brenda 2017). Loving mother of Barbara (dearest friend, Travis Secord) of Fonthill, Richard (Wieske) of Welland, George (Christine) of West Lorne, Martin (Linda) of Edmonton and Paul (Millie) of Sudbury. Special Grandma//Babcia to many beautiful grandchildren. Remembered by her family and her cousins, the Krokos family, in Poland. The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the many wonderful people-friends-who supported Sophie in every way, especially during the last years of her life, (e.g., the Secord// Fletcher family; Mrs. Nan Rilstone; Mr. George and Dr. E. Kouros) and medical team (e.g., Drs. Ali and Safranyos; Mr. Tony Pirritano), her PSWs and, of course, her outstanding family at Woodlands of Sunset. Due to the current circumstances, a Catholic Rite of Committal was celebrated privately with Father Chad Grennan and family at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill, with a Funeral Mass at St. Anns Church, Fenwick, to be celebrated at a later date.As an expression of sympathy, donations to Pelham Cares; St. Anns Church, Fenwick; War Amps Canada; Woodlands of Sunset Recreation would be greatly appreciated by the family. "Wieczne odpoczywanie racz Jej da?, Panie. A ?wiat?o?? wiekuista niechaj Jej ?wieci."
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 18, 2020