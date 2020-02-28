|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Stella Grace Rodgers (nee Flynn), our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on February 19, 2020. Mom recently suffered a stroke at her home in Niagara On The Lake and then left us while sleeping peacefully at Niagara Falls Hospital with family by her side. She was in her 94th year. Stella was born and grew up in Niagara Falls where her father was a builder and business man. One of his projects was a group of apartment buildings, one of which has Stella's name carved over the entrance. She studied nursing at St. Michael's Hospital and worked at Niagara Falls and Kingston Hospitals. In 1951 she married Ted Rodgers. They moved to Vancouver in 1952, started a family, and then traveled to Germany and throughout Europe while Ted was in the services. The family then moved to Ontario and lived in Ottawa for thirty years. Ted worked for the government and Stella worked in the travel business, government and as manager of the Rideau Lawn Tennis Club followed by owning and running the Rideau Winter Tennis Club. In 1993 Stella and Ted moved to Niagara On the Lake where Stella was able to reconnect with old friends and relatives. Stella was the beloved mother of Michael (Rosanne), David (Donna), and Cam; proud grandmother of Sean (Amanda), Alan (Julie), Laura and Christopher and proud great-grandmother of Eleanor, Connor, Colin and Jackson. She is predeceased by her devoted husband Ted, and sisters Mary and Pat. Stella lived a full and wonderful life. A celebration of Stella's life will be held with her family this summer. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel in Niagara Falls.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 28, 2020