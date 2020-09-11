1/1
Stephanie Helen CHRISTIAN
It is with deep sadness we announce that Stephanie Helen (Mermer) Christian, 63, passed away on September 2nd at McNally House Hospice in Grimsby, Ontario after her journey with cancer. She was the wife of Bruce Christian. They shared 31 years of marriage together. Born in Grimsby, Ontario she was the daughter of Stanley Mermer and Jean (Kszan) Mermer. She attended Grimsby Secondary school and Sheridan College. She was a member of Lakemount Worship Centre in Grimsby, Ontario. She enjoyed reading and sewing. She will be remembered for her devoted faith, her contagious laughter and her determination. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Christian. Her children; Lauren Christian (Brian Ramnarine), Richelle (Christian) Methner (Joshua), Alicia Christian and Curtis Christian. Her sister and brother in-law, Christine (Mermer) and Hubert Kramer, her brother, John Mermer, sister in-law and brother in-law, Diane (Christian) and Dave Updike, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Jean (Kszan) and Stanley Mermer, and brother in-law and sister in-law, David and Tricia Christian. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to McNally House Hospice in Grimsby, Ontario. The family would like to publicly thank the staff and volunteers for their exceptional care of Stephanie over the last eleven months. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
