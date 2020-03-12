|
After a brief illness, at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 84 years of age. Paul was the beloved husband of Camilla (nee Stone) for 64 years. Devoted father of Paul, Kim, Darrell, Cindy and Erind. Proud Grampa of Tyler, Mackenzie, Preston, Conar, Matthew, Taymar, Trevor, Liam, Quintin, Calvin, Jordan and Jared. Paul was predeceased by his parents Paul and Anna (nee Szaniszlo) and his brothers, John and Billy. His family would like to thank the staff at NHS-St. Catharines Site for the care & compassion shown to Paul. In honouring Paul's written request, a private family memorial service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 12, 2020