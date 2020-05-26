The family of Suzanne (Sue) Lawson, nee Thompson, are sad to announce her passing in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 13, 2020 in her 72nd year after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband, Wayne (2015) and her father, Walter (2009), she leaves her mother, Isobel; brothers Bill (Wendy) and David (Joanne); and her nieces Emily and Victoria; and nephews Graeme and Christopher. Growing up in Grimsby Ontario, Canada, she graduated from the Mack School of Nursing in St. Catharines, Ontario in 1969, and commenced a 40-year nursing career, first serving at St. Joseph's in Hamilton, Ontario, followed by several hospitals and clinics in the St. Pete's/Tampa area including many years at Blood 1 which took her to hospitals throughout the area. She was a kind and generous person with a dry sense of humour who loved being a nurse. Sue was the kind of nurse we all want to have in our time of need. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kind care and friendship of her neighbours and friends in Florida and Canada. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg for their compassionate care in Sue's final days. Due to current health restrictions no service will be held at this time. Interment has taken place at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St Petersburg, Florida alongside her husband Wayne. A celebration of Sue's life will be held in St. Petersburg at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store