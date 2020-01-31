Home

Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Tammi Bannister (nee Graham) April 24, 1969 - January 27, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Tammi Lee Bannister (nee Graham) in her 50th year. Peacefully at McNally House surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 27, 2020. Loving wife of 20 years to Darren Lee Bannister. Her adoring son Nikolas Lee Bannister will forever treasure her memory. Predeceased by her mother Sandy Wristen. Tammi will be missed by her extended family Ed and Glenna Bannister their children and grandchildren. Tammi's close friends, and she had so many; will forever cherish their memories of her. Tammi will be missed dearly by her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. The family is very thankful for the care Tammi received at Juravenski Cancer Centre and for the most loving and supportive care from all the staff and volunteers during her stay at McNally House Grimsby. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the visiting at 12:30 p.m.. If desired, memorial donations to McNally House Hospice can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - Winnie the Pooh
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 31, 2020
