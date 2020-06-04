May 24, 1968 - May 25, 2020 Passed away in St. Catharines, Ontario in her 52nd year. Raised in Lennoxville Quebec, Tara met Martin while at university and they were later married in 1995. Trained as a Social Worker at the University of Calgary, Tara started her career with inpatient Social Work in Sydney Australia and then shifted to children services. Upon her return to Canada she worked with children with special needs for over a decade at the Niagara Childrens Center. Tara loved reading, rock concerts with friends, long walks and coffee time, but most of all she found reward in her dedication to children and specifically her own children. Tara will be lovingly remembered by her husband Martin (Devitt) and children Graham, Grace and Elise. She is survived by her parents Don and Nora Hilton, sister Krista Hilton (Fr. Tom Vaughan, Joy and Ivy), brothers-in-law, Hart Devitt (Mary Ann, Alex and Lauren), Craig Devitt (Jen, Maddy and Ben). Tara made a profound difference in the lives of those she touched through her family, friendships, and work. Her loss will be deeply felt by all. In memory of Tara, please donate to Hospice Niagara. A gathering to remember her life will be held at a later date.



