On Friday, May 22, 2020 Terrance James Bryant (Terry) passed away at the age of 79. Terry was predeceased by by his parents James and Beatrice (Newton) Bryant and his sister Beverley. Terry was born in Calgary, Alberta on March 16, 1941 and, a bit like a song Terry loved, he was "A Wild Colonial Boy" and from the get-go a cowboy at heart. Terry often, and somewhat proudly, reminisced of his childhood antics which ultimately saw him sent to Rothsay Collegiate School in New Brunswick, his beloved alma mater. While still maintaining a certain flare for the mischievous Terry "Rug" Bryant distinguished himself as Sergeant Major of the Cadet Corp, Captain of the hockey team and holder of the fastest 100 yard dash. A record he held for decades, which he reminded everyone for many more years. Terry was "fast" and quickly went on to graduate from the University of New Brunswick and following in his father's footsteps began a career with Simpsons Department Store. Ahead of his time and not always one to conform, Terry opted to take his ability to spot opportunity and predict retail trends to venture out on his own. While not initially successful, but never one to give up, the missing ingredient finally appeared in 1982 when Terry met Diane and together, as life and business partners, they began their journey together and the building of "The Prospect of Redpath" in Toronto. In 1992 like the prospectors they were, they relocated their business to Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) where they met with success building a thriving business and many wonderful friendships. Terry loved his pubs and could usually be found laughing and bantering with friends at the Angel, The Bistro or other local establishments leaving operation of The Prospect to Diane. When not in NOTL Terry and Diane had many adventures travelling the globe, enjoying many diverse cultures, food and wine. Even when in hospital Terry was still asking Diane where they were heading to next. Terry was very creative and imaginative. He loved cooking and used his vast culinary skills to satiate family and friends at many an infamous dinner party. Terry also enjoyed playing the guitar and painting. An entertainer at his core, Terry loved an audience and provided many hours of entertainment playing the guitar for the folks at a local retirement home, or, to the amazement of many a tourist visiting NOTL, painting in his store front window. Terry is survived by his loving wife Diane, his three children Colin (Sinead McKenna), Lara (Chris Barnard) and Samantha (Tony Schieman), his brother Tony (Cyd Israel) and his four grandchildren Sam, Zoe, Evi and Ella who will miss Papa Terry and his gummy bears. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by family and friends alike. Due to recent social distancing measures and related restrictions the family has decided to wait to determine a date for a memorial service. Terry would have wanted all his friends and family to be there - as we know he loved an audience.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store