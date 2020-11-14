The family of Thelma Sterry wish to thank Dr. Pang and staff for the many years of care given to our mother. Special thanks goes to Dr. Scher and his team, particularly Alex, for their excellent care and support. We are also extremely grateful to the LHIN, especially RN Charleen and Public Support Worker Christine for their kindness and assistance, as well as, RPN's Jackie and Jocelyn. We especially want to thank Pastor Ricardo Gouvea and all those from Faith Reformed Church who helped with the funeral, as well as, the pallbearers Stephen and Dean Sterry, Frank Simpson, John Barron and Chris Merrick. Our sincere appreciation goes out to our cousin Frank Simpson for the heartfelt tribute he gave our mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store