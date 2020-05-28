Thomas Beechey CARRUTHERS
Carruthers, Thomas Beechey Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with the sun rising on his face, in his 68th year. Surrounded by the love of his three children Erin (George), Thomas Jr (Stacy) and Kirstyn. Grandfather to Sydney, Jaxson, Micaela and Quinn. He is survived by his siblings Clyde Carruthers (Rose), Bonnie Vadacchino (Vince), Dave Smith (Barb) along with many nieces and nephews. Tom loved music, being outdoors, traveling Ontario on his motorcycle and he especially loved spending time with his four grandchildren. He was a dedicated coach with Grimsby Minor Hockey and Grimsby Baseball and enjoyed tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. Tom proudly served 35 years with Canada Border Services Agency, beginning his career at Queenston, clearing ships in Port Colborne, then in Hamilton at Bay Street as a Trade Compliance Officer. He was known for his calm demeanour and supportive attitude at work and in life. His family would like to send big hugs to the nursing staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital- their empathic phone calls and genuine concern was not unnoticed and will always be remembered. Small town hospital appreciation. Private family services and interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Dear Erin and Carruthers family: I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time. When a loved one becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. Sending a hug in friendship and sympathy.
Irene Iggulden
Friend
May 22, 2020
I knew Tom through The Niagara HOG chapter. I remember our many rides and rallies. He will Be fondly remembered.
Rick Irish
Friend
May 22, 2020
Dear Clyde & Rose; We are very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother Tom. May God welcome him to his eternal resting place. He can ride with the wind now. God Bless from Carol & Rick Lundy
Carol & Rick Lundy
Friend
May 22, 2020
I first met Tom in high school. He was an older, cooler guy but always had time to say hello. I recall his sense of humour and giving me insights into great music. He will be greatly missed by many he came to know.
Bill Skilton
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
Tom and i and my brother Fred Spencer did a lot of concerts and good times Tom and i got are first motorcycles back in the stone age and we did not park them very long he is a great person and friend the world has lost a good man my condolences to the entire Carruthers Family you are in are prayers.
matthew Spencer
Friend
May 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Tom's passing. My sincere condolences to his family. Tom was a lifelong friend. I enjoyed visiting with him even though those visits became fewer as the years went on. He always was upbeat even when life dealt him some pretty major blows. He will always have a place in my heart and I miss him already. Peace be with you my friend.
Brian Puskas
Friend
