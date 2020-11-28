1/1
Tim TOWNSEND
Timothy Richard Townsend passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Age 52 years. Loving son of Bill and Donna Townsend. His precious daughter Emma...the love of his life. Dear nephew of Wendy and her husband Mike; Susan and her husband John; Gary and his wife Judy; Bonnie and her husband Lorne; Jamie and his wife Patti; and Jane and her husband Paul. Fondly remembered by Lindsey McConnell. Sadly missed by his many cousins and friends. A private family visitation will be held at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 28, 2020.
