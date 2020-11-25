Age 60. Died peacefully at home on Saturday November 21, 2020 after many months battling life's enemy called cancer who has plagued our society for years. Beloved husband of Kelly Giovannetti. Loving father of Michael wife Katie, Tara Kitney husband Andrew, Tyler and best friend Crystal, Jason wife Liz. Proud Papa of Joseph, Lucy, Daniel, Dean, Dominic, Kristina and Parker. Son of Joseph Giovannetti (predeceased by his mother Rose Giovannetti). Dear Cousin of Brent Chovance who was more like a brother to Tim. Tim will be remembered for his infectious smile, weekends fishing and boating with friends and family, trailer park weekends, hardworking and reliable. An amazing Truck Driver and impeccable driving skills. His unique personality and all around take me as I am kinda guy. He was willing to give a helping hand to guide and teach those who wanted or needed it. Always available night or day to help a friend. A father who gave so much love and received it back ten fold. A husband who was gentle, kind, loving and everything in between. He could always make the sun shine even on the cloudiest of days. You were and will always be my Superman. A very, big thank you from the bottom of my heart to my son Tyler for being there daily helping me during his father's illness. To my son Jason also for spending weekends helping Tyler out setting me up for the winter and helping out with his father as well. You both are truly amazing thank you so much. My cup runneth over. Special thanks to his friends who took out the time to visit and made him smile, Windrem Trucking for all you did to help us out and be there for us, Deal Taxi for your love and support, C.E.LHIN and Staff, Bioguard, Medigas, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Havelock Guardian, Firmagon Plus, S.E.Health and Staff, OT Kattlin, Oshawa, Peterborough, Campbellford Hospital's their Doctors and Nurses, Marmora Medical Centre and Staff, Lions Club especially Ken and Rolf, Dr. Holowaty, Dr. Callery, Dr. Broomfield, Dr. Lo, Dr. Zaleweski and Dr. Elharam, and Father Maloney of St. Mary's Church. On behalf of the family we would like to say a very big Thank You to Nurse Kitha and P.S.W. Tina for your compassion, love and friendship. You went beyond the call of duty know that your friendship to Tim was spoken of often and that in itself was a great comfort to him as well as the family. In lieu of a funeral there will be a celebration of life held spring/summer 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation Canada or your local community Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
