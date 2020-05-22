On Saturday May 16, 2020 at McNally House mom lost her five year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her three daughters Sue (Jeff), Tammy (Kevin), and Cheryl (Dan). Tove was Oma to her 8 grandchildren Chevy, Samantha, Chantel, Michael, Michelle (John-Luke), Clare, Regan and Kelsey (Rob). She never missed any of their dance recitals, theatrical performances, sporting events and milestone ceremonies. Her brothers in Denmark Chris (Yvonne) and Hans (Lalja) and their families are saddened by her passing. Tove is predeceased by her husband Edwin of 23 years (Jan 27, 2013) and her brother John (March 27, 2015). Mom was a very active senior participating in golf, exercise, line dancing and countless social gatherings. Her zest for life will be missed by family friends Donna and Ron, her amazing group of friends from Vineland, NOTL, the Danish church and the residents of Heritage Village. Despite her cancer diagnosis she remained positive and was a true inspiration to her family and many friends. She has always been our rock and we are truly devastated by her passing but reassured that she will now be our angel watching over us. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place when we are able to gather again. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Tove are asked to consider McNally House or Village of Hope. A heartfelt thank you to moms many caregivers and to Dr. J. Rycroft for her care and compassion. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on May 22, 2020.