Born November 15 1971- Passed June 12 2020 It is with broken hearts we announce that Tracey passed away surrounded by the love of her family. Tracey is survived by her devoted Husband of 25 years Robert and her precious sons Nico and Roman. Tracey's devotion for and to family exemplified unconditional love. Tracey leaves behind many family members and close friends. Tracey always maintained a positive and loving outlook on life. A role model of a mother dedicated to the happiness of her children and family. Tracey had a strong connection to her faith and lived her life with catholic values. She never gave up on any of her dreams or goals. Tracey was a beautiful person, genuine in nature and possessed endearing sarcasm. Tracey excelled as an ER trauma nurse at St. Catharines General Hospital - home to as she called it, her "work family". She loved her job as a nurse and was dedicated to helping others and her community where she applied to also become a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Lincoln. So many people were dear to her and Tracey lived a life of gratitude. We thank them for their positive impact on her life. Thank you to the team at Princess Margaret for the excellent care; especially Dr. Razak. Thank you to Father Rico Passero for your spiritual guidance, love and support. Tracey's love is unending and will always be present in the lives of her children, husband and those she adored. Visitation at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Cremation. If desired, memorial contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (https://pmhf3.akaraisin.com/Donation/Event/DonationInfo.aspx?seid=12692&mid=50) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 16, 2020.