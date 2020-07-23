1/
Tracey L. (Burr) PARTEN
1969 - 2020
Passed away suddenly. Survived by her loving son Jacob Brown, parents Patrick & Margaret Burr, sister Kelly Brishke, extended family and many friends. Tracey excelled in her career as a PSW and advocated for those in need. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and memorial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate towards Jacob's education (TD Canada Trust Account#:6778106) so he can continue his studies at Niagara College. Please sign the Tribute Wall at jjpatterson.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
July 23, 2020
Tracey you were bigger and louder than life and I feel privileged to have known you as a friend and coworker, you are truly going to be missed.
Sandra Burrell
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kelly I am so sorry for your loss, I know how close you and Tracey were.
I am thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Cindy Gravelle
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Tracey was a profound advocate for her patients , she went above and beyond to help them and empower them, she was also such a passonate person and it overflowed to all of her coworkers . She leaves this planet ...with thousands of people who had been changed for the better by her kindness and compassion. RIP
Jaime Wisnowski
jaime wisnowski
Coworker
July 20, 2020
I am deeply saddened to find out that my dear friend has passed away. Tracey was a really special lady (read helluva gal) that I was fortunate enough to meet here in Niagara Falls a couple of years ago. She was fierce! This brilliant, loud, formidable lady so full of love will be missed for a long time. Tracey helped everyone in whatever way she could; but was never anyone's doormat. Tracey knew what to say to bring a laugh to my lips when there were tears in my eyes - and I could sure use one of those zingers right now.

My heart is with her son Jacob, and to her family go my deepest condolences.
Lynda Morris
Friend
July 19, 2020
Tracey had a huge heart underneath her no nonsense exterior. She truly cared and advocated for her clients.
A huge loss and she will be missed. Rest in peace, Tracey you've done your part
Rosalie Armbrust
Coworker
July 19, 2020
When Tracey and I were in PSW school, our teacher Barb used to say Tracy was a diamond in the rough , well now Tracy is the most brilliant shining diamond forever. Tracey had an endearing way of giving everyone a nickname mine was debit mainly because I never had any money and she would always pay. Tracey cared about everyone and she helped everyone. I know many people will never forget her. I can't tell you the many times she rescued me. She gave me my little dog Taylor because she knew I was lonely. Rest in peace my sweet friend till we meet again Tracer I'm sure gonna miss you xo
Debbie Hylkema
Friend
July 18, 2020
Tracey was such a caring person and a loyal friend. I'm truly going to miss her. Good bye my dear friend.❤
Laurie Bell
July 18, 2020
Tracey was a beautiful she would do anything for anyone. Love her so much
Sue Sabatino
Friend
July 18, 2020
Tracy was a beautiful person. She would do anything for anyone. Loved her so much loved talking to her.
Sue Sabatino
Friend
July 18, 2020
Tracey had a spirit unlike any other. She will be truly missed. My condolences and deepest sympathy to the family. RIP Tracey.

TerryLynn Longpre
TerryLynn Longpre
Friend
