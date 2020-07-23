I am deeply saddened to find out that my dear friend has passed away. Tracey was a really special lady (read helluva gal) that I was fortunate enough to meet here in Niagara Falls a couple of years ago. She was fierce! This brilliant, loud, formidable lady so full of love will be missed for a long time. Tracey helped everyone in whatever way she could; but was never anyone's doormat. Tracey knew what to say to bring a laugh to my lips when there were tears in my eyes - and I could sure use one of those zingers right now.



My heart is with her son Jacob, and to her family go my deepest condolences.

Lynda Morris

Friend