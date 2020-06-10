Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 84, surrounded by her family at Lookout Ridge Fonthill. Loving wife of Al Learn for 66 years. Cherished mother of John Learn (Rosalie), Sue Fitzpatrick (Jack), Kelly Senchoway (Jim), Ed Learn (Lise) and Jeff Morris. Beloved grandmother of Jesse, Devin, Tulah, Diti, Levi, Molly, Farrah, Tiana, Ty, Peyton and Sydney. Dear step-sister of Donnie and Kaye Fletcher. Lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters in- law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Betty was predeceased by her parents John and Effa Elderkin, her step-parents Percy and Dorothy Fletcher and her brothers Larry and Will Elderkin. Betty could always be found in a crowd just by following the laughter! She loved spending time with Al, her children, grandchildren and friends, particularly Thursday date night with Al and the tradition of Sunday family dinner. Betty enjoyed a long career as Office Manager and Secretary/Treasurer, at car dealerships Birdland Chev-Olds, Brian Chev-Olds, David Chev-Olds, Schooner Chev and Port Pontiac. She was a volunteer at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in the gift shop, on the executive as corresponding secretary and a life member of the Hospital Auxiliaries Association of Ontario. The family would like to thank Lookout Ridge staff for their warmth and caring of Betty, as well as her respite companion Virginia and the Palliative Care team of Dr. Dooler and nurse Colleen. As per Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family religious service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main St, Welland. Online condolences at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. In memory of Betty, donations to Women's Place of South Niagara would be appreciated by the family. https://womensplacesn.org/give-help/make-a-donation/
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 10, 2020.