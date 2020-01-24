|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing our of loving and beautiful mother, Verla Clinton, on January 19, 2020, aged 91. Loving mother to Dwight (Dagnija) of St. Annes, Joan (Larry) Culp of Vineland, Diana (Robert) Bujas of Beamsville, Thomas of Jordan, James (Sandra) of Fonthill and Elizabeth (Steven) Mesaglio of Hamilton. Wonderful grandmother to 15 grandchildren and their spouses, and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Tallman's on Thursday, January 30, 2020, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service on Friday, January 31, 2020. Other information at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 24, 2020