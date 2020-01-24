Home

Verla Jean Clinton Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing our of loving and beautiful mother, Verla Clinton, on January 19, 2020, aged 91. Born on March 6, 1928 to Charles and Mina Lethby in Vineland and raised throughout the Niagara area, Verla was the youngest of ten children. In 1947, she met and married the love of her life, Jack Clinton, while working at Bentley's Sporting Goods, and together they raised seven children. Moving to BC and returning to Ontario in 1950, they eventually settled in Jordan Station in 1964. Verla was active in her community as a member, and often times President, of the Women's Institute, the Club of the Twenty (Seniors) and Anglican Church Women through St. John's Anglican Church, Jordan, where she spent many years attending services. During her time with the Church, she also participated in the annual Christmas Bazaar running the Bake Shoppe, spending many hours preparing for the event with her friends in the Hall kitchen. Verla even took a short turn at leadership in the local 4H Club, homemaking and gardening units, helping local girls achieve their goals. She also enjoyed many hobbies, most particularly knitting and quilting, both for the Church Bazaar as well as her family. Her quilts are her legacy. Verla was also an avid gardener, well known for her 'teapot' collection full of blooms. Verla is predeceased by her husband Jack (2008), daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline (1985) and James Anger (1978), and daughter-in-law Heidi Clinton (2019). Loving mother to Dwight (Dagnija) of St. Anns, Joan (Larry) Culp of Vineland, Diana (Robert) Bujas of Beamsville, Thomas of Jordan, James (Sandra) of Fonthill and Elizabeth (Steven) Mesaglio of Hamilton. Wonderful grandmother to 15 grandchildren and their spouses, and 18 great-grandchildren. Caring aunt to many on both sides. Many thanks to the staff at Albright Manor for their care and compassion. Visitation will take place at Tallman Funeral Home, 3277 King St., Vineland, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Service to be held at Tallman Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at St. John's Anglican Church Hall, Jordan. If desired, donations gratefully accepted to St. John's Anglican Church, 2878 St. John's Drive, Jordan, Ontario, L0R 1S0, or to a . Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 24, 2020
