On Resurrection Day, Sunday, April 12, 2020, my husband Wiete went to be with his Saviour. Rikstina (nee Spanninga) and Wiete were married 53 years. He was a loving father to Harald and Michele, and Magdalena. Cherished opa of Elijah, Hannah, Ryan, Tyler, and Christin. Dear brother of Enne (the late Griet), Gerhardus (Johanna), the late Geertje Van Dijken, and Ebeltje Boon (Henk). A private service is being held at this time with interment at Zion Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com ~ Psalm 42 ~
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 14, 2020