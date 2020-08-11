Bill passed away peacefully at the Gilmore Lodge on July 17, 2020 at the age of 90. The youngest of Bessie and Alan's nine children, Bill is predeceased by his siblings Allan, Jack, Tom, Frank, Louise, Peggy, Betty, and Barbara. Bill was born and raised in Fort Erie, and he loved this town!! Bill was a hard worker, beginning as a youngster on the family farm where he learned to drive a tractor. That evolved into a career as a long-distance trucker, beginning in the 1950's when he hauled steel for the construction of the Trans-Canada Highway. He was recognized multiple times for maintaining an accident free driving record. In his later years, Bill could be seen starting most mornings with tea and a muffin at Tim Horton's then off to the Library to read the National newspapers, and afternoons were spent with cronies at the racetrack - another reason he loved living here!! Bill worked hard, played hard, and lived life to the fullest. His spirit will live on in his four children; Wilfred Jr. (Fred), Nicholas (Nick), Cynthia (Leyland) Bennett, and Susan (Susie) (David) Fyke; ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren (and counting). God bless you Dad, and rest in peace. We love you and we will miss laughing with you!! A gathering to toast and remember Bill will be held for family and friends at a future date, and the details will be posted on social media and in the local news. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca