Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairview Centre
65 Russell Ave.
St. Catharines, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Willem Stekelenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willem "Wim" Stekelenburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loved father of Wendy Moes. Dear grandfather of Kara, Kailey and the late Jeremy. Also sadly missed by many extended family and friends in Canada and Holland. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). A Celebration of Life for Wim will be held at Fairview Centre (65 Russell Ave., St. Catharines) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Lynette, Dr. Lagrotteria, the nursing staff and the Dialysis Department at the St. Catharines General, as well as their best friends Bob, Wanda, Lovie, Rachel and Ed for all their support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -