Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loved father of Wendy Moes. Dear grandfather of Kara, Kailey and the late Jeremy. Also sadly missed by many extended family and friends in Canada and Holland. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). A Celebration of Life for Wim will be held at Fairview Centre (65 Russell Ave., St. Catharines) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Lynette, Dr. Lagrotteria, the nursing staff and the Dialysis Department at the St. Catharines General, as well as their best friends Bob, Wanda, Lovie, Rachel and Ed for all their support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 27, 2020