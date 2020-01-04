|
DANYCHUK, William D'Arcy "Bill"
Peacefully, at Hospice Niagara, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 79 years of age. Loving husband of Audrey (nee Dawdy) for 58 years. Devoted Dad of Deanna and Bill and his wife Sue. Giddo and "Hero" of D'Arcy (Amanda), Dylan, Brooke, Feather Dawn and great-granddaughter, Kennedy. Bill was a brother-in-law of Deanna and her husband Gord Paget. He was an uncle of Laura and her husband Doug Hernder and Terri Lynn and her husband Chris Thomas. Bill was predeceased by his sister Marie. Bill played professional football for 11 years (1965-1975) in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he was a three-time Grey Cup champion in 1965, 1967 & 1972. He also received many All-Star Honours during his career. Bill's name was added to the Tiger-Cats Ring of Honour in 2006. Bill was a member of the St. Davids Lions Club. In honouring Bill's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Davids Lions Club, 1462 York Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144.
