|
|
1943-2020 Died after battling cancer with strength and fortitude at Niagara Health System-St. Catharines Site on Friday, February 21, 2020. Thankful for a lifetime of memories are his wife Cheryl Potter (née Romagnoli), his brother Joe (Linda) Potter and his sister Rosemary (Tom) Moffatt. Memories of happy times with his brother-in-law Gary (Diane) Romagnoli and sisters-in-law Joanie and Marilyn Romagnoli and many nieces and nephews. After 29 years of service to the Niagara Region Water Treatment Plant, Bill happily retired and enjoyed traveling throughout Canada and the USA for 15 years. He and Cheryl made countless friends and memories along the way in their RV travels. Special thanks to their special friend Barbara Labatte, staff of the Walker Clinic and all caregivers for their support through his journey. Bill lived an adventurous life filled with many unique memories that will cherished by all who knew him. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and we invite you to celebrate his life at a casual open house on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the West St. Catharines Older Adult Centre (117 Chetwood St., St. Catharines) between 2-4 p.m. with a tribute for Bill at 3 p.m. For further details, to share memories, photos and stories or to make donations in his name to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, please visit his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 29, 2020