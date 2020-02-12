|
It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing in his 86th year, on February 2, 2020, after a short illness at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa. Bill leaves behind his loving wife Joanne of 65 years and daughter Holly (David). Proud grand parent of Timothy Cook (Elisa) and Heather Cook. Great-grandparent of Rylee and Harlee. Predeceased by sisters Verna Real (Luke), and Linda Wade (Bob). A Memorial Service will take place at McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Rd. Ajax, Ont. on Saturday February 15th, 2020. Visitation at 2:00 p.m.followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 12, 2020