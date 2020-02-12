Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for William Forsyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Forsyth


1933 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Forsyth Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing in his 86th year, on February 2, 2020, after a short illness at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa. Bill leaves behind his loving wife Joanne of 65 years and daughter Holly (David). Proud grand parent of Timothy Cook (Elisa) and Heather Cook. Great-grandparent of Rylee and Harlee. Predeceased by sisters Verna Real (Luke), and Linda Wade (Bob). A Memorial Service will take place at McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Rd. Ajax, Ont. on Saturday February 15th, 2020. Visitation at 2:00 p.m.followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -