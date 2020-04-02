|
Suddenly after an ongoing illness, Bill passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in his 78th year. He leaves behind his loving wife Sharon of 39 years. Most caring father of Troy (Julie) and his adoring step-daughter Sheila (Essam). The bond between Bill and his grandson, Hatem, will be forever cherished. Bill will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law Hazel Waines as well as his in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Will be remembered by his extended family and many Legion and golf buddies. A very special thank you to his attending nurse Elsa Marie and physician Dr. Masood of the ICU unit, for their amazing care and Compassion. The family would like to thank Dr. Spencer and Staff of Fort Erie for their continued support. Bill was retired from the CNR after 33 years of service. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details will be posted on the Benner Funeral Services website when they are confirmed. www.bennerfuneralservices.ca If desired, donations in Bill's Memory may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Fort Erie Branch 71.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 2, 2020