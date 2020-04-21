|
NEWTON - Aaron Edward Armstrong, 53, of Newton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Aaron was born in Newton to Bobbie Jean and Edward Armstrong. He graduated from Newton High School in 1985. Aaron enjoyed watching sports. He loved reading the Bible and attending church services.
Aaron was predeceased by his father, Edward Armstrong. He is survived by his loving mother, Bobbie Jean Armstrong; his caring sister, Bobbie Ann Grant and her husband, Stacy; and his niece and nephew, Kiana and Cameron Grant.
Due to government restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2020