COLUMBIA - Adam C. Curtis, 48 years of age, of Columbia, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Walpack Township.
He was born July 14, 1971, in Dover, to Robert and Janet Curtis. Adam worked as a machine operator for the NJC Stone Supply Company in Blairstown.
He is survived by his parents and longtime significant other, Shona Winters; his two daughters, Amanda Page and Gracie Layne; also his sister, Holli Mazza; and two brothers, Noah and Christopher.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, followed by a service at 3 p.m.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 3, 2020