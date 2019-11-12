|
HAMILTON - Adelaide Shaw, 91 years old, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Hamilton Grove Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hamilton. Born in Dingman's Ferry, Pa., she lived in Sussex most of her life, then moved to Hamburg before moving to Hamilton in 2004.
Adelaide was a clerical worker at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton for many years before retiring. She enjoyed casino trips, horse racing, camping, beach trips with her husband and always tried to center her life around her family.
Adelaide is predeceased by her husband, Flemming R. Shaw (2001), and a sister, Susan Donders, and is the devoted mother of Richard Shaw and his wife, Rosemarie, of Hamilton; loving grandmother of Virginia Palmer, Regina Colgan and Jennie Shaw; great-grandmother of John Clark, Zachary Clark, Jacqueline Kilhaney, Christine Colgan, Ewan Colgan, Kallie Bousenberry and William Spare; and great-great-grandmother of Kayne, Kristopher Clark, Brenda, Nathan Clark, Miley, Candace Linton and Mary Jane Kilhaney.
The family will receive their friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 12, 2019