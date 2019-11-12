Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaide Shaw Obituary
HAMILTON - Adelaide Shaw, 91 years old, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Hamilton Grove Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hamilton. Born in Dingman's Ferry, Pa., she lived in Sussex most of her life, then moved to Hamburg before moving to Hamilton in 2004.
Adelaide was a clerical worker at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton for many years before retiring. She enjoyed casino trips, horse racing, camping, beach trips with her husband and always tried to center her life around her family.
Adelaide is predeceased by her husband, Flemming R. Shaw (2001), and a sister, Susan Donders, and is the devoted mother of Richard Shaw and his wife, Rosemarie, of Hamilton; loving grandmother of Virginia Palmer, Regina Colgan and Jennie Shaw; great-grandmother of John Clark, Zachary Clark, Jacqueline Kilhaney, Christine Colgan, Ewan Colgan, Kallie Bousenberry and William Spare; and great-great-grandmother of Kayne, Kristopher Clark, Brenda, Nathan Clark, Miley, Candace Linton and Mary Jane Kilhaney.
The family will receive their friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -