HAMPTON - Adele V. Lounsbery, 89, of Hampton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she grew up in North Bergen and had lived many years in Stanhope and Tuckerton before moving to Hampton in 2005.
Daughter of the late Peter John and Lillian (Pagano) Garino, Adele was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ms. Lounsbery had a long career in the women's apparel business. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Lounsbery, in 2018, and a son, Peter Stewart, in 2014.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathleen and her husband, Robert Edwards, Patricia and her husband, John Nugent, and Elizabeth and her husband, Brian Miller; and her son, William Lounsbery. Also surviving are her sister, Betty Taborelli; her niece, Laurie and her husband, Joseph Russo; her 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as her dear friends of 70 years, Janet and George Sella.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with memorial services beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either www.karenannquinlanhospice.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 14, 2019