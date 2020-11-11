1/1
Adrian Charles Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Charles Evans
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Adrian Charles Evans,92, on Saturday November 7,2020 at the James A.Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Memorial services will be held at the Masonic Temple 224 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07501 on November 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 7pm. There will be limited capacity, temperatures will be taken at the door, and masks must be worn. Adrian will be cremated at the Florida Family Cremation in Clearwater, Florida. Adrian was born on August 5, 1928 in Haledon,NJ to James and Priscilla Evans. He was a Navy veteran who served in World War 2 and worked for many years in the United States Postal Service after his honorable discharge. He was fondly known as "The Mailman" to those in the neighborhood.We celebrate a life well lived and well loved. Until we meet again. Cards can be sent C/O Christa McDowell to 904 Spruce Street Roselle, NJ 07203.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved