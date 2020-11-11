Adrian Charles Evans

It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Adrian Charles Evans,92, on Saturday November 7,2020 at the James A.Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Memorial services will be held at the Masonic Temple 224 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07501 on November 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 7pm. There will be limited capacity, temperatures will be taken at the door, and masks must be worn. Adrian will be cremated at the Florida Family Cremation in Clearwater, Florida. Adrian was born on August 5, 1928 in Haledon,NJ to James and Priscilla Evans. He was a Navy veteran who served in World War 2 and worked for many years in the United States Postal Service after his honorable discharge. He was fondly known as "The Mailman" to those in the neighborhood.We celebrate a life well lived and well loved. Until we meet again. Cards can be sent C/O Christa McDowell to 904 Spruce Street Roselle, NJ 07203.



