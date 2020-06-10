ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Adrienne Perona, 87, of Andover Township, passed away at her residence, June 7, 2020.

Adrienne was born in East Orange and worked as a dental hygienist there before moving to Andover Township over 50 years ago. She was owner and operator of the Cozy Cat Boarding in Andover Township. Adrienne was a member of the Garden State Cat Club for over 30 years where she was treasurer of the club and held many other offices and served on various committees. She loved cats, especially Persian cats, breeding and showing bi-colors into the early 90s. She loved nature and feeding birds and was an avid reader and dedicated gardener.

Adrienne is predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Emilio (Mike) Perona; and son, Steven Swenson. She is survived by her brother, Donald Conord; nieces, Jacqueline Reiff and her husband, Henry, Lizabeth Conord, and Heidi Bleakley and her husband, Jamie; nephew, Mark Conord and his wife, Ghana; great niece, Tracey Ivaldi and Mike Thom; great nephews, Mark Avondoglio and Janice Stevens, Wade Avondoglio and his wife, Virginia, and Kirk Avondoglio and his wife, Mary. Adrienne is also survived by several great-great nieces and nephews.

Because of the COVID-19 virus services were held privately under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta. Donations may be made in her memory to: BARKS Animal Shelter, 25 Route 206, Andover, NJ 07821.

