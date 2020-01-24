|
|
PORT JERVIS, N.Y. - Agnes D. Burns, fondly known by friends and family as "Mitzi," age 88, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Newark to the late Walter and Marguerite (Doyle) Bartholomew, Mitzi worked as a home health aide for Sussex County Homemakers for many years prior to her retirement.
Fully devoted to her family, Mitzi was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She lived for her family and enjoyed spoiling them whenever she could. Mitzi was an animal lover; feeding the wildlife on her property every day. An avid traveler, Mitzi and Bernie spent enjoyable vacations in Alaska, Hawaii, Arizona, Canada, and throughout North America.
Predeceased by her husband, Bernard Burns in 2010, son, Keith Burns, Sept. 11, 2001, and her six siblings, Mitzi is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Tara Burns, of Wantage; daughters, Colleen and her husband, Neil Cooper, of Hellertown, Pa., Maureen and her husband, Edward Dewland, of Milford, Pa., Linda and her husband, Mitch Ellicott, of Fredon, and Diane and her husband, Rodney Shepherd, of Tucson, Ariz.; as well as her 15 grandchildren, Brianne, Brian, Christopher, Jeffrey, Amy, Carly, Megan, Scott, Zachary, Benjamin, Maggie, Hannah, Shane, Laney, and Riley; and three great-grandchildren, Stella, Michael, and Evelynn.
A memorial visitation for Mitzi will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will begin at 12:50 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 24, 2020