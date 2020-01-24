Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:45 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes D. Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes D. Burns Obituary
PORT JERVIS, N.Y. - Agnes D. Burns, fondly known by friends and family as "Mitzi," age 88, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Newark to the late Walter and Marguerite (Doyle) Bartholomew, Mitzi worked as a home health aide for Sussex County Homemakers for many years prior to her retirement.
Fully devoted to her family, Mitzi was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She lived for her family and enjoyed spoiling them whenever she could. Mitzi was an animal lover; feeding the wildlife on her property every day. An avid traveler, Mitzi and Bernie spent enjoyable vacations in Alaska, Hawaii, Arizona, Canada, and throughout North America.
Predeceased by her husband, Bernard Burns in 2010, son, Keith Burns, Sept. 11, 2001, and her six siblings, Mitzi is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Tara Burns, of Wantage; daughters, Colleen and her husband, Neil Cooper, of Hellertown, Pa., Maureen and her husband, Edward Dewland, of Milford, Pa., Linda and her husband, Mitch Ellicott, of Fredon, and Diane and her husband, Rodney Shepherd, of Tucson, Ariz.; as well as her 15 grandchildren, Brianne, Brian, Christopher, Jeffrey, Amy, Carly, Megan, Scott, Zachary, Benjamin, Maggie, Hannah, Shane, Laney, and Riley; and three great-grandchildren, Stella, Michael, and Evelynn.
A memorial visitation for Mitzi will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will begin at 12:50 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -