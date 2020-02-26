|
BLAIRSTOWN - Agnes "Aggie" O. Castonguay, 95, of Blairstown, died peacefully, with family by her side Feb. 13, 2020. Born Aug. 6, 1924, on the Gaisler Farm, Gaisler Road, Blairstown, Agnes was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Tetz Gaisler; the last surviving of 14 children.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, John Castonguay; and siblings, Gus, Fred, John, Emil, Julius, Edward, Alfred, Amelia Gaisler, Tilly (Gaisler) Luz, Natalie (Gaisler) Phillips, Caroline (Gaisler) Dryer, Pauline (Gaisler) Millan and Helen (Gaisler) Earl. Surviving are many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Aggie worked hard on the family dairy farm from a young child, but when they had spare time she loved hiking, ice-skating, swimming, playing ice hockey, baseball, football and soccer with her siblings.
Aggie married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life and best friend, John "Johnny" Castonguay on Oct. 30, 1954. Aggie and Johnny lived on and cared for the Gaisler Family Farm until 1970, when the farm sold. They purchased a portion of the original farm and moved to their "Shack" in the woods. Aggie worked many years for Prestil Lock in Hardwick, where she sewed blood pressure bags.
Aggie and Johnny never had children of their own, but Aggie loved children and took great joy in caring for her many nieces and nephews and later their children as well. She was a wonderful aunt who made everything fun.
Agnes loved gardening. She grew beautiful flowers and was known for her large vegetable garden which she shared her abundance of vegetables with family and friends. Aggie, an avid hiker all her life, especially loved hiking the Appalachian Trail with her family, and continued hiking until she was 85 years old. Hiking the mountain stopped when she lost her sister and hiking buddy, Pauline, in 2009.
Following the death of her husband, Aggie lived with and was lovingly cared for by her nephew, Andrew Millan and his wife, Mariann, in Bradford, N.Y., for a little over four years. While living with Andy and Mariann, Aggie enjoyed sitting for hours in the yard during the summer watching the lambs, foals and calves out in the pasture. She would also watch and discuss gardening when Andy was working there. In the winter, she enjoyed sitting at the kitchen table, drinking coffee and watching the birds feeding at the bird feeder.
Agnes never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no services. A private ceremony will be held when she is laid to rest beside her husband in the Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Blairstown. Donations in her memory can be made to .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 26, 2020