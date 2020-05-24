|
UNIONVILLE, N.Y. - Alan Gale, age 77, of Unionville, N.Y., passed away May 23, 2020, at his home.
The son of the late Hobart and Evelyn (Horler) Gale, Alan was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Minisink Hose Co. and a past chief and member of the American Legion Post 1607. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Allied Excavating until his retirement.
Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Markiewicz) Gale; sons, Alan, of Unionville, N.Y., Michael, of New Hampton, N.Y., and Brian Gale, of Westtown, N.Y.; sister, Jane Rizzo Price, of Brooksville, Fla.; and a brother, Paul Gale, of Unionville, N.Y. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Alan will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Unionville Cemetery. Due to government restrictions, attendance is limited. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020