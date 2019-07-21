MONTAGUE -- Alan J. Mosher, age 72, of Montague, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Alan was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Port Jervis, N.Y., the son of the late LeRoy and Barbara Teachman Mosher. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. Alan retired as a telephone switchman for Frontier Telephone Co., in Port Jervis and Middletown, N.Y., after 43 years of dedicated service. He was a very faithful member of the Baleville Congregational Church in Hampton, serving as a trustee, choir member and member of the worship band. He was a member, former lieutenant and treasurer of the Delaware Engine Co. #2, Port Jervis Fire Department. Alan loved playing guitar and singing, being the family handyman, watching the New York Mets, sitting with his cat, Tiger Lily, and dearly loved his family and friends. Alan married Barbara J. Hill Mosher, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Jeffrey Mosher and his wife, Michelle of Kapolei, Hawaii; his daughter, Alison Mosher, of Mililani, Hawaii; his beloved triplet grandsons, Michael, Samual and Shannon; his sisters, Nancy Mosher, Peggy Closs, Betty Hoodak, Joan Conklin and Roxanne Kolodziejski; his brothers, Rick, Jim, Lee and George Mosher; his stepmother, Harriett Mosher; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Alan was predeceased by his sister, Yvonne Granger. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 23 at the Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Road, Newton, with Pastor James Backing officiating. Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 133, Port Jervis, NY 12771, or the Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019