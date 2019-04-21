VERNON -- Alan Raymond Bruens, 73 years old, died from complications following a traumatic brain injury Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. Born to Albert J. and Anne R. Bruens in New York City, N.Y., he had lived in Wayne before moving to Vernon 20 years ago. Alan earned his B.A. from Marist College, whereupon he traveled to Japan and taught at an international high school for several years. After receiving his real estate license, he worked for many different agencies including Coldwell Banker, Better Homes, Stepping Stone and New Jersey Referral Association before becoming a teacher of real estate at Rand Academy in Fort Lee, where he taught before retiring in 2018. Alan loved to travel in his younger years and enjoyed reading. Alan was best known for always being barefoot. Alan was the beloved husband for 36 years of Pauline Bruens (Warn), of Vernon; devoted father of Lauren Guss and her husband, Chet, of Denville, and Michael Bruens and his wife, Holly, of South River; and loving grandfather of Kaylie and Aiden Guss. The family will receive their friends for a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Cremation was private. Memorial gifts to Atlantic Healthcare Home Care and Hospice, 465 South St., Suite 100, Morristown, NJ 07960, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019