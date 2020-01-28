|
LAFAYETTE - Albert "Jake" C. Huff, 84, of Lafayette, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Lafayette, Jake was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Jake was a foreman for the Shade Tree Commission with the Sussex County Road Department before his retirement. A life member of the Lafayette Fire Department for over 50 years, Jake was also a member of Newton Memorial Post VFW 5360. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
The son of the late Corinne (Courtright) Huff, Jake was also predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Hough) Huff, in 1980, as well as his son, Samuel Huff, in 1988. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Huff and companion, Katherine Gomez, of Wantage, and David Huff and wife, Liz, of Lafayette; his daughter, JoAnn Huff, of Lafayette; his four grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Patricia Masker, of North Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, with an 8 p.m. Firemen's Service, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Frankford Plains Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Township Fire Department, 126 NJ-15, Lafayette, NJ 07848 or Lafayette Township EMS, PO Box 108, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 28, 2020