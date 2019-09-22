|
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Dr. Albert "Buddy" Reinhardt, 66, of Tannersville, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his sons, Benjamin Reinhardt and wife, Audrey, and granddaughter Elise, of Lyon, France, and Tucker Reinhardt, of Tannersville, Pa. He is survived as well by brothers, John and wife, Mary, of Tafton, Pa., Thomas and wife, Debbie, of Andover, N.J.; sisters, Sue and husband, Mike Lucio, of Sparta, N.J., Jean and husband, Burt Kidd, of Chicago, Ill., Mary, of Arizona, and Kathy and husband, Charles Capazolli. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Born Sept. 28, 1952, in Newton, the son of the late John and Viola Reinhardt, Al grew up in Sparta. Always a fan of sports, Al excelled on the football field and baseball diamond, setting many records including touchdowns scored, and home runs hit. He would later go on to play both sports in college. Al was also known to enjoy time on the golf course with friends and family.
Al attended Muhlenberg College earning a bachelor's degree in biology and later went on to earn a PhD in molecular biology from Lehigh University in 1979. The following year, he started his illustrious career at Connaught Laboratories, presently Sanofi Pasteur. Al contributed 34 years to the advancement of vaccines at Sanofi in various roles including director of manufacturing and senior director of R&D. His proudest accomplishments included the licensure of vaccines to fight meningitis and influenza. Al's impact didn't stop at those around the world who benefited from his work but as well all the colleagues he supported and challenged over the years.
Al was an enthusiast of the outdoors. He loved to go hunting, bird watching, and became a serious gardener. Always willing to show off the near industrial size of his garden, Al's green thumb became a point of pride late in his life. With all the many hobbies and interests he had, nothing was more loved than to be with his family and to walk with his sons and the dog, Buddy.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, Pa. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the GAVI Vaccine Alliance.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 22, 2019